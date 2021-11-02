At this time of year, Children’s Home Society is winding down after their tentpole charity event, Caring Chefs. Due to the pandemic, the event has evolved from a one night extravaganza with over 30 restaurants offering tastes of their menu in one location to a weeklong food fest. Attendees will now purchase a Passport that will take with them to over 20 participating restaurants and allow them to receive a complimentary menu item. Rance stopped into one of the newest restaurant partners, Tepeyolet Taps and Tacos to find out how things will be different this year.
CHS Restaurant Week
Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.