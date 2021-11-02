CHS Restaurant Week

At this time of year, Children’s Home Society is winding down after their tentpole charity event, Caring Chefs. Due to the pandemic, the event has evolved from a one night extravaganza with over 30 restaurants offering tastes of their menu in one location to a weeklong food fest. Attendees will now purchase a Passport that will take with them to over 20 participating restaurants and allow them to receive a complimentary menu item. Rance stopped into one of the newest restaurant partners, Tepeyolet Taps and Tacos to find out how things will be different this year.