Rockville Returns... with A New Home in Daytona! | River City Live

Welcome to Rockville returns to the area after taking a break last year. The return brings some new vibes, though. The new venue is the Daytona Speedway. There are now 4 days instead of 3. It will make for an epic experience as Metallica headlines two nights. Slipknot and Disturbed headline Thursday and Saturday respectively. Expect much of the same when it comes to food, fun and other experiences available this weekend. As an added bonus… River City Live is giving away 4 day passes courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents. Head over to our RCL Facebook page for details.