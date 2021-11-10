74º
River City Live

MotLee’s Fired Up in Macclenny

As Jax Food Porn King, I have gained a reputation as a connoisseur of wings.  One of our viewers suggested that I roll up to Macclenny to try MotLee’s fried chicken thighs.  With my taste buds watering for my next decadent experience, imagine my surprise when I discovered MotLee’s is more than chicken.  Burgers, shrimp and grits, salads and more, my eyes were bigger than my stomach.  I put on my drool bib and chatted with Laurence Lee and Sam Sotille about the launch of the new venture and future plans.

