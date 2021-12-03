Winter events that won’t break the bank

Yelp Jacksonville stays connected to the community by supporting local businesses on a higher level. As people watch their wallets for holiday spending, Yelp has created a list of free events for the winter. As part of their Yelp: Shop Local series, 12 diverse businesses are offering exclusive discounts to Yelp members. Everything from Calligraphy teaching sessions for holiday card making, to cookies with Santas printed on them. There are also ways to support the Jacksonville Library and its patrons, as well.