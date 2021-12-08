Hakkah Kitchen | Plant-Based Chinese Countryside Cuisine

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Hakka Kitchen, a new restaurant under the House of Leaf & Bean brand, offers plant-based Chinese countryside cuisine.

Hakka, meaning “guests,” references the Hakka people, a Chinese ethnicity and descendants of the early Chinese northern dynasties. House of Leaf & Bean / Hakka Kitchen founder Wen Raiti is Hakka and seeks to take customers on a “Journey to the East” with her as they dine on her family’s favorite dishes, as well as creations picked up from overseas Hakka hometowns around the world.

If you want to check out the menu you can visit: lovehakkakitchen.com