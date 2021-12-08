Hakkah Kitchen | Plant-Based Chinese Countryside Cuisine

Hakka Kitchen, a new restaurant under the House of Leaf & Bean brand, offers plant-based Chinese countryside cuisine.
Hakka, meaning “guests,” references the Hakka people, a Chinese ethnicity and descendants of the early Chinese northern dynasties. House of Leaf & Bean / Hakka Kitchen founder Wen Raiti is Hakka and seeks to take customers on a “Journey to the East” with her as they dine on her family’s favorite dishes, as well as creations picked up from overseas Hakka hometowns around the world.
If you want to check out the menu you can visit: lovehakkakitchen.com