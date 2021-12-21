Jazz concert to ring in the New year

Les DeMerle and Bonnie Eisele continue sharing their passion for jazz with a New Year’s Eve bash at Story and Song Bookstore on Amelia Island. The sounds are centered around their recent CD release Hot Night in Venice with the band playing tracks from it along with a number of holiday tunes with international influences.

The party is early enough that people can enjoy great music, an Italian dinner and champagne toast at 6pm (which will be midnight in Venice.) Tickets are available at www.storyandsongbookstore.com