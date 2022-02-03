Celebrate Chinese New Year with these award-winning dishes

Chef Dennis Chan invited us into his “magical” kitchen as he frosted his award winning Mandarin cake while explaining some of the traditions of the Chinese New Year. He explained that each year is said to be aligned with an animal…this year is the Year of the Tiger. Chef Dennis said that the foods to eat to bring luck and well being for the new year are peanuts, a whole chicken, shrimp and fish.

Visit Blue Bamboo on San Jose Blvd. to take advantage of weekly specials and to celebrate the New Year!