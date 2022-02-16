Senior Care 365 hosts Black History celebration

SeniorCare365′s Black History event celebrates our elders--the generations that have endured the civil rights movement. With games, music of their time and fun prizes, it is a gathering to celebrate love and birthdays -- to honor our our senior citizens and show them a good time.

The event will be held on Friday, February 25, from 5-8 p.m. It is located at 101 W. 48th Street, Suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32208. Activities include games, music, food and prizes.

Founder/CEO of SeniorCare365 Ashley Odol says she wants attendees to “step in the room and feel the love and the sincere passion that my volunteers and I have for them. I want them to share wisdom, talk until they can’t talk anymore, dance until the night is over and leave with a full belly. I want them to talk to me, let me know what they want from me and I try to help them reach their personal goals. I want them to feel a personal love.”