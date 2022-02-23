The history and reconstruction of Fort Mose in St. Augustine

Fort Mose was established as the first free black community by Spanish decree in the 1700′s. It’s original intent was as an early warning system for the Spanish in St. Augustine against the British forces further north. Many may have heard the name of the fort but know very little of its history since the fort was destroyed and eventually buried underwater. You can see remnants depending on the tide flow. To ensure, future generations understand the importance and history of Fort Mose, the Fort Mose Historical Society and St. Johns Cultural Council have implemented a plan to build a replica of the fort and its buildings. Rance met with FMHS board members to get a bit more insight into the history and future plans.