Happy Fat Tuesday! Copelands of New Orleans stopped by the show to showcase a traditional Cajun dish in celebration of Mardi Gras: etouffee.

Etoufee is a dish that is found is Cajun cuisine that is most popular in New Orleans. Of course, we had to pair this dish with a fan favorite drink. The Hurricane was the perfect pairing for this dish as it is one of the most popular drinks on Bourbon St.

You can get a taste of New Orleans by visiting their location on Southside Blvd.