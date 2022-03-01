66º
The true origin story of Jacksonville’s Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

Many here in Jacksonville know the name Douglas Anderson School of Performing Arts. Many more know of the talent that has been fostered in the various programs to send students to college and launch performance careers around the country. Of that many, few know the true origin of the school and its namesake. Rance connected with Jacksonville historian Carla Mechele to find out more on the origin story of Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

