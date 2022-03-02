Douglas Anderson celebrates their centennial

Many are discovering the origin of School #107 which eventually became Douglas Anderson. Through a few incarnations and closing the school finally became known as Douglas Anderson School of the Arts. The school has played a major role in graduating students to excel in many sectors of life with the arts being recognized the most in the last few decades. Alumni from the school’s inception to now prepare to celebrate their centennial with a special get together which will connect the various classes while also fundraising for the 4 scholarships the group offers each year.