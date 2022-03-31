The Clay County Fair is back!

The Clay County Fair starts today and goes through April 11th. From concerts, food, fun, and rides the fair has everything! We were joined by Tabitha Bowerman from Porky’s Dole Whip to show off some of the fairs favorite concessions like the turkey leg! If you would like to get tickets and find the fair schedule you can visit: claycountyfair.org
