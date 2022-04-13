Celebrating National Farm Animal Day with EPIC Outreach

EPIC Outreach is an education farm sanctuary that serves to share information to create a kinder world for people, animals, and the planet. With a focus on farm animals the aim is to raise awareness that farm animals need love and care just like dogs and cats. Celebrating National Farm Animals Day on April 10th, EPIC Outreach focuses their attention on potbelly pigs who find themselves abandoned, neglected, or in need of a new home in the Northeast Florida community. Through their Pig Education Placement Program, EPIC Outreach teaches people how to be pet pig parents and adopts out pigs into loving families.

You can learn more and support their work by visiting www.epicoutreach.org. To see available pigs for adoption visit www.epicoutreach.org/pig-adoption/ or email epicanimals2015@gmail.com or call Jessie at 904-274-1177.