An Evening for Earth with Green Legacy Farm

Green Legacy Farm invites you to join their upcoming Earth Day fundraiser & the release of Limited Edition Green Legacy Farm x Ruby Beach Brewing Spring Beer, “Jacksonville’s 1st Carbon Neutral Beer.”

The goal of this event is to raise money to support some amazing community food security and environmental justice incentives. This indoor/ outdoor cocktail event is taking place in downtown Jacksonville and will feature music, farm to fork food, eco vendors, zero waste diversion stations & a VIP Green Lounge. They expect a fairly large and diverse crowd.

About Green Legacy Farm

At Green Legacy Farm, they are more than a farm... They are a legacy. A legacy of equity, shared knowledge, food security & sustainability in Jacksonville, FL. The farm was founded by Ashantae & Marvin Green, in 2021, as an answer to growing food insecurity and inequity within the local food system. They are an organic teaching farm that specializes in regenerative and climate-smart farming. Working with schools, communities, and businesses to provide education & grow sustainable urban foodscapes and leaders.

About the Causes

Proceeds from this event will benefit Green Legacy Farm Programs like school gardens, education programs & food security initiatives. Procced will also support, Greenlining Jax, a non-profit with a mission of addressing the lingering effects of redlining and environmental injustice.

About the Beer

Green Legacy Farm x Ruby Beach Brewing Spring Beer Release is Jacksonville’s 1st carbon-neutral beer! Locally Grown, Brewed, Composted then, Planted.

Brewed by Ruby Beach Brewing with some seasonal ingredients grown by Green Legacy Farm. Spent grains, produce & herbs used in the creation of the beer is being composted by apple rabbit compost& turned into soil to be used in community gardens. 100% of every beer sale will go to support environmental justice and food security initiatives.