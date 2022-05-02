How to efficiently prep for hurricane season

Hurricane season officially started and the Jacksonville community needs to be prepared…just in case. Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute chatted with Rance about steps people need to take to ensure they are ready in case a major storm passes through the area. Make sure you store at least 14 days of non perishables which include water, some food items, medicines and pet supplies. Every year, a tax free hurricane shopping event is open to the public. This year’s event has been expanded to two weeks from May 28th to June 10th.

www.iii.org