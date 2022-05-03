Unique Mother’s Day presents for mom!

Mother’s Day is this Sunday…and if you haven’t shopped yet, we have some suggestions for you.

Park Barrett is a California-based company that features cozy must-haves that are not only perfect for all occasions, but unique and one of a kind. No two pieces are alike, just like their customers. The sweatshirts come with custom embroidery and a 50/50 cotton poly blend. parkbarrett.com

Delicora is a high quality jewelry line designed with simplicity and timeless style for all skin types using hypoallergenic 14k gold filled and sterling silver materials. From classic to bohemian to sophisticated styles, the collection includes a wide range of semi-precious stones intended to capture a woman’s confidence, natural beauty and individual style. delicora.com

At Well Told, they believe products imprinted with a personal story remind people of what inspires them. Capture special life events with celestial drinkware and accessories customized with an exact view of the stars from any time and place. Their unique Night Sky gifts allow you to experience the beauty of the moment over and over again. welltolddesign.com

Scent Fluence has designed a sleek, elegant, portable and rechargeable diffuser that makes it easy to enjoy your favorite ambient scent in any room. The rechargeable diffuser looks great on a tabletop. To make scent selections easier, they’ve put together a list of scents by rooms, business types, and other needs. scentfluence.com

C and the Moon has a perfect gift for expecting moms this Mother’s Day. Their products are adored by Malibu moms, beauty mavens and celebs like Molly Sims, Mandy Moore, and Tracey Anderson The Birth Blessing Gift set is beautifully packaged in a ready-to-gift box that includes a special candle, Malibu made body scrub and glow oil. candthemoon.com