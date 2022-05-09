Prepare yourself for this hurricane season

In the last conversation Rance had with Mark Friedlander from the Insurance Information Institute, they chatted about what people need to do to prepare for storms. This one focuses on the insurance aspect of hurricane prep. Do you have enough coverage for your whole house at today’s prices? You might have coverage for your home at $300K, but it might have a new appraisal at $325. You would be responsible to cover any expenses above the original $300K. They discuss the auto insurance needed in case your car is damaged in the storm.

Find out more at www.iii.org