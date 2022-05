Did you know that this year is Jacksonville’s 200th birthday?

We headed over to James Weldon Johnson park with Explore Jax Core’s Yollie. Yollie dives deep into the parks rich history as we explore each corner of the park. The park has historic markers in every corner to talk about a different era of Jacksonville history. Two of these landmarks include a JFK memorial and a marker discussing Axe Handle Saturday. If you want to learn more about Jax’s history, take a tour with Yollie!