Second Saturday Arts & Farmers Market in Mandarin

An arts and farmers market held on San Jose Boulevard on the second Saturday of each month from 9a - 2p (September through May) and 9am-1pm (June through August)

· Began about 7 years ago. Host/Market Location: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 11924 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223

· Held on Second Saturday each month. September through May 9am-2pm. June through August 9am-1pm.

· 50 plus vendors: crafts, food, clothing, soap, jewelry, plants, birdhouses, teas, honey, baked goods, sweets, fruit and vegetables, household items, bath products and much more.

· Vendors are not charged a specific fee. We ask for a donation in the amount they choose. Donations help with local outreach programs.

· Three of our local outreach programs include: our church preschool, the Mandarin Food Bank, and the Florida Christian Apartments (housing for seniors over 62 and individuals who are mobility impaired.

Ad

· Pet and family friendly