One of the nations largest aquatic stores is right here in Jax

Floating Sea Aquatics was founded by Azi Raza with a small team of individuals who are passionate aquarists and specialize in caretaking of fish and underwater animals. The goal of the company is to engage and educate more people in this fascinating field.

Azi describes Floating Sea Aquatics as a serenity and a destination for anyone who loves animals. With close to 18,000 square feet this aquatics store has everything from an 8,000 gallon pond, to waterfalls, a café and even an art studio.

If you would like to learn more you can visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Floating-Sea-Aquatics-101144199000113/?ref=page_internal