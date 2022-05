Looking to wow your guests for Memorial Day Weekend with some delicious BBQ? Well Lisa Marson, owner of Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ joined us to give you tips from the easiest thing barbequing chicken all the way to the almighty brisket!

Watch the link above to watch Lisa put Mark to the test of trimming, seasoning, and smoking brisket. If you would like to learn more about Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ you can visit them here: Woodpeckers Backyard BBQ