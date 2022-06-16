Crafting Corner with River + Birch Custom Cookies

Signature cookies are popping up everywhere ...you’re seeing them at all kinds of events, and they add such a special, custom element. River + Birch Custom Cookies by Melodie Lockamy- offers detailed designs, but even beginners can create simple, beautiful cookies and have fun in the process! Today Melodie showed off a bare cookie, along with cookies at different stages of decorating, followed by the finished product. She brought the fun to the studio demonstrating her special “outline & flood” technique used for her designs. Check out some stellar River + Birch creations on instagram!