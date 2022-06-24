Jacksonville’s first LGBTQ+ house to open

The Amber house will be Jacksonville’s First LGBTQ safe house. The Grand opening is this Saturday, June 25th at 10am.

The Amber House is committed to combating homelessness in the LGBTQ community. All our homes are welcoming and committed to providing an accepting, inclusive and supportive environment for all our residents. We offer a variety of gender-inclusive housing options to ensure that our housing is a supportive and safe space for our residents. The home will house all gender identities and gender expressions, for young people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning.