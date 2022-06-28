Trending Tuesday | Refresh your style this summer at Goodwill

Summer is here, and frugal fashionistas can spruce up their summer wardrobes by adding thrift and secondhand shopping to the mix. Here are some shopping tips and tricks:
- Shop by Color. While you CAN find specific 4th of July designs at thrift stores like Goodwill, inventory is wildly varied so think of color scheme i.e. color palette of red, white and navy blue.
- Track for Tags. Insider tips - Goodwill has weekly tag sales - a different color every week. Colored tags save an additional 40% off the already affordable price. You also want to track for tags - as in never-worn, brand new clothes. They are there.
- Take A Second Look. Thrift stores are set up totally like your typical big box store. Don’t forget the scour the tops of the retail racks - you could miss shoes, scarves, hats, totes and more. Also take a second look when comes to using an item in a different way - like check the dresses rack for something that can double as a swim cover up, and don’t ignore the blouse section for large, oversized shirts that can double as one as well.
- Make Room. Peruse your closet for items you no longer wear and donate before you shop to make soom for more.
- Congratulate Yourself. When you shop at Goodwill, you are being not only a good citizen of Earth by being sustainable and keeping items out of the landfills, you are helping your neighbors remove barriers to unemployment. Your hard-earned cash is going to help others, so yay to you!