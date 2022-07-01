Trendy Summer recipe & boujee tablescape for 4th of July

If you’re ready to impress guests at the 4th of July BBQ, this is an easy and impressive recipe to try. In the meantime, you can find Chef Kenny’s Watermelon Lychee salad on the menu for the summer at Silkies!

An exotic fruit salad and perfectly fried chicken need a grand tablescape to complete the day. We got festive in the studio chanelling our 4th of July vibes with this beautiful tablescape and decor by Betty Boujee, a customized event design house that specializes in customizable event styling and party rentals such as their vintage 1973 Volkswagen Beetle that has been converted to a mobile cocktail bar. Learn more about Betty Boujee at Bettyboujee.com or on social media @bettyboujee.

You can find Silkie’s in historic Springfield at 1602 Walnut Street. Learn more about them by visiting meetatsilkies.com or find them on social media @Silkiesjax