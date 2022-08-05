We explore the beautiful Castle Ottis in St. Augustine

Castle Otttis was created as an original landscape-sculpture “In Remembrance of Jesus Christ.” A landscape-sculpture is defined as a structure built to adorn or to view the landscape.Castle Otttis is an impression of an Irish castle of 1,000 years ago. The interior was created under guidance of historians from the Catholic Diocese of Northeast Florida to evoke an atmosphere of an Abbey (or early Christian church) in Ireland during the same period.The Castle is made available by appointment to schools, churches, colleges, universities, institutions and community groups for academic and spiritual environments and has provided a unique setting for small, intimate wedding ceremonies. The Castle is located on highway A1A three miles north of St. Augustine, Florida. Visionary and creator Rusty shares that the space was built to welcome ALL and give those who visit a sense of peace.

You can find out more or book your visit by visiting the Castle Otttis website.