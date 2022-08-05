We sit down with SNL alum Darrell Hammond

Actor/comedian Darrell Hammond fondly recalls his first taste of show business at age five practicing the impressions of his family members on the porch of their home in Melbourne Florida. It wasn’t many years later when Darrell realized he wanted to submerse himself in the pursuit of bringing his comedy and impressions to a much bigger stage. For years now, Hammond has brought to life a cavalcade of politicians, media figures, celebrities and newsmakers on television. Darrell is known for being one of the most prolific comedians of his time. He holds the title for being the longest running cast member on SNL.

You can buy tickets to see him this weekend at comedyzone.com.