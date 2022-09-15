A sneak peek at Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. With over 3 million tickets sold, this exhilarating experience, produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks, exciting the art lovers’ senses through a three-dimensional lens in a way that’s never been experienced before. Guests will walk through an all-new, exclusively designed space that will transport them into Van Gogh’s world, becoming one of the brush strokes on his colorful canvases and illuminating the senses.