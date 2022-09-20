The Sweet Life with Chaunda

Chaunda’s Confections specializes in custom treats and desserts for any occasion. Founded in 2017 as a creative outlet to the owner, NyChaunda. As a wife and mom, she wanted a way to further her curiosity for baking/creating, as well as make a little extra money. This business has grown in ways she never thought possible. She is constantly learning and evolving to broaden her menu and increase her knowledge in entrepreneurship. You can find information regarding weekly sales, pricing, and seasonal events on her social media pages or via her website.