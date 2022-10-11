Florida fall looks | Shop Chey & Chawn

Chey & Chawn, a women’s lifestyle boutique, opened their doors in Jacksonville Beach in December 2021. Chey & Chawn curate trendy styles and quality brands to the Jacksonville Community, but without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking for an outfit for your next event, day at the beach or wine night with the girls, Chey & Chawn have got you covered. The owner’s strive to inspire a casual confidence in every woman that walks through their door! You can shop Chey & Chawn in store at 1254 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, Fl 32250. Tues-Thurs 10am-7pm and Fri-Sun 11am-5pm.