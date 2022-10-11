Shop local for Halloween costumes

If you are looking for a costume then why not shop local. Make Believe Costumes and Dancewear has been supplying costumes to Jacksonville and the surrounding area for over 32 years. They are not only just a Halloween store, they are so much more!! Do you need a costume for that costume themed birthday party or perhaps the Renaissance Fair? How about a mask for Mardi Gras? Well then stop in and see what they can do for you. Everything from flapper costumes to super heroes for all ages and sizes.

You can visit the store located at 1855 Parental Home Road or find them online at makebelievecostumes.com