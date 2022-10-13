Beaches Town Center Fashion Show benefits Dreams Come True

The merchants of Beaches Town Center are coming together at Hotel Palms on Thursday, October 20 at 6 pm to raise money for Dreams Come True. This 4th annual community event brings everyone together for a night of shopping, fashion, and fun! Come at 6 to shop the pop-ups, which include Jaffi’s, DRIFT, T-Dubs, Palmetto, Bali, The Locals Box and Couture Jems. Stay for the Fashion Show, which kicks off at 7:30p. Tickets are limited and all proceeds benefit Dreams Come True.

Get yours today at www.dreamscometrue.ejoinme.org