Diamonds in the Rust Fall Market is back!

The Diamonds in the Rush Fall Market is back at Diamond D Ranch and here are all of the details

PARKING

- We have complimentary parking with shuttles that will take you to and from the entrance gates. - We also have VIP parking for $20. Don’t worry about trying to lug your bags around all day. VIP is located near the front door of our market and allows you close up access. It is convenient for dropping your bags off while shop. - We allow up to 13 passenger vehicles in the VIP parking lot. This does not include admission. Carpool to save! - Handicap parking is available, PERMIT REQUIRED.CHILDREN- Children under 12 years old are FREE ADMISSION. - There are several children’s activities available for $10 for children 10yr & under - (includes: pony rides, bounce houses, and animal meet & greet). Only available Saturday and Sunday. TICKETS

All admission tickets are available online and at the gate. Buy your tickets ahead of time and skip the line.

$15 -FIRST FINDS FRIDAY- This is Friday’s admission. Be the first to shop the best pickins’! Get in all three days! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside the market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scan-able for Friday 11/18/2022.

$10- SATURDAY ADMISSION- Get both Saturday and Sunday! Take a picture in front of the Diamond in the Rust photo booth, inside market on Friday, and show at the gate for FREE entry on Saturday and Sunday. Please have your photo ready and visible. Ticket is only scan-able for Saturday 11/19/22

$10 -SUNDAY ADMISSION- Ticket is only scan-able for Sunday 11/20/22