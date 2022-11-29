Beauty gift ideas for the woman in your life

If you are looking for gift ideas for the beauty-obsessed person in your life, we have you covered. Here are some products to upgrade anyone’s routine.

VOLO Beauty’s plush Hero Hair Towel is made of extra plush Nanoweave™ material, and has won Allure’s Best of Beauty Award, the highest honor in the beauty industry. It gently absorbs water in wet hair (decreasing dry time by 50%) and features a unique snug strap to keep the towel secure. Volobeauty.com

Mulberry Park Silks designs, manufactures, and sells the highest quality silk at fair prices while educating its clients about the many advantages of silk. The hypoallergenic offerings are 100% pure mulberry silk made from the finest, longest, and strongest silk fiber. Mulberryparksilks.com

Rule & Reign Skincare is the only regimen men need each morning to keep their skin looking smooth and healthy - no matter how rough the night before was! Three simple steps are all it takes for rapid results - hyaluronic gel cleanser, anti-aging cell serum, and advanced amino acid repair cream. rulemyskin.com

The Cooluli Beauty fridge is ideal for all your skin care tools, professional esthetician supplies, makeup essentials, cosmetics, and vanity accessories. It is designed to optimize your makeup storage need and preserve your skincare and makeup faves—from serums, creams, and sheet masks to eyeliners, jade rollers, and preservative-free skincare. Cooluli.com

The NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy wand includes 6 beauty wands. The wands use the natural healing power of Argon and Neon high frequency to boost your overall skin profile. Enjoy better absorption of your beauty serums and creams too. Puredailycare.com