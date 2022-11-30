River City Roundup

The holiday season has ramped up to joy overload. We have compiled a quick list of upcoming events that the whole family can enjoy. The Dynamic Les DeMerle Band hosts Jazz Spirit of Christmas Saturday night in Fernandina Beach. Pamela Theresa hosts the Medium in the Raw Toys for Tots Drive Friday at Beaches Museum. Andy Murray of the famed Murray Bros. Caddyshack in St. Augustine will be in town signing his new book " A Feast of Family Fun and Favorites” Friday evening. The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals holds the San Marco 5k Saturday evening. Fostering Connections Holiday Backyard BBQ will be held Dec. 11th at the Classic Car Museum in St. Augustine.