River City Beats | The Groove Coalition Band

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Grove Coalition has delighted audiences in northeast Florida since 2012. These experienced, professional musicians live by the motto, “Ain’t no school like the old school.” “our sound is organic, familiar and fun”

Founded by Tommy Bridgewater, bassist and vocalist, Grove Coalition includes Tommy Bridgewater on bass, Howard Green on keys, Bryant Wesley on drums, Ebony Murray and Adrienne Williams on vocals.

Those who love to move to the greatest hits of the 70s and 80s will enjoy this high-energy band. Groove Coalition is also highly regarded for their tribute concert series, including tributes for Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, and Prince.

For more info you can visit them at: https://www.facebook.com/GrooveCoalition/