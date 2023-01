A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well.

Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years of his life to build this amazing local spot. If you would like to find out more info you can find them on Instagram: @arkivesjax or visit them online at arkivesjax.com