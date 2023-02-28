Culinary Experiences brings fine dining to your home

Chef Bri and Culinary Experiences has been providing Personal Chef Private Dinner Services to The Greater Jacksonville, St John’s & Nassau areas for over 3 years.Specializing in New American & Fine Dining cuisine. She loves to incorporate Farm To Table elements into her cuisine as well. She partners with local farmers and purveyors to source local and seasonal ingredients so that her clients can get a taste of place! She brings the fine dining restaurant experience to your home. Chef Bri grocery shops, preps, cooks, serves and does all the cleaning up for the client in their home so they don’t have to lift a finger. She also brings the table settings to give that special elegant touch as well. She can fully customize a menu to the likings and dietary needs of clients and their guests, so that everyone can be included at the dinner table, regardless of their allergies!