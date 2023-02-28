Local Vodka gives back to Cancer patients

Two Titmice Vodka was launched by Ed Malin who is most notably known as the high energy owner of Angie’s Subs. He launched the vodka product as a side project to expand his entrepreneurial side a few years ago. What began as a dream and side hustle has expanded to include a charitable aspect. $2 from the sale of every bottle of Two Titmice Vodka sold goes to their very own breast cancer foundation, the Two Titmice Foundation.

The mission of the Two Titmice Foundation is to provide non-medical financial assistance to breast cancer patients undergoing treatment. By easing financial stress, patients can focus on their health and healing. www.twotitmicefoundation.com