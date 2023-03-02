River City Beats | Don Ugly - Artist on the Rise

On today’s segment of River City Beats we were joined by local Singer & Songwriter, Kash Erickson, known by the artist’s moniker, Don Ugly. He played for us not just one, but TWO groovy tunes of his. He started the show with his song, “Bad Games” and wrapped things up with “Her Majesty’s Mambo”. Don Ugly is from Jacksonville, FL and created the moniker while attending college in 2017. It wasn’t until Summer of 2022 where he made the decision to quit his stable career in the construction industry to follow his lifelong dream of being a songwriter. Ever since, Erickson has been traveling all over the state and country building a fan base one show at a time. To catch a local performance, you can check his music and tour schedule at his official website, www.donugly.com or follow him on any social media and music streaming platform.