River City Spaces | Local looks to refresh your home

MLEE Home Decor & More is an award-winning, five-star rated home improvement company that specializes in custom woodwork, interior design, furniture restorations, renovations, power washing and much more. Founders and husband-and-wife duo, Jeremy and Latisea Calton, have more than 18 years of experience in the home improvement industry, and an intense passion for providing reliable high-quality services to residential and commercial property owners. As huge community advocates, they also serve as mentors and coaches to adults and children through their STEAM-influenced program, Get Crafted With MLEE. Shop, get design inspiration and support the next generation of artists at www.mleedecor.com.
