River City Beats | The Awen Family Band

Awen Family Band is a nationally touring world boogie collective founded by singer-songwriter and coddie-wompler Tim Husk. Awen Family played their first show at Kings in Raleigh, NC in June of 2019 and has since performed at festivals and venues around the country featuring an ever-changing all-star cast of artists who believe that we are moving the message from one plane to another, we don’t create the art, but are vessels for the great spirit to move through us, to inspire and to be inspired by the life around us. Awen Family has featured members of Toubab Krewe, Big Something, Firewater Tent Revival, Wigeon, Reliably Bad, Dr. Bacon, Charlie Hunter, The Kind Thieves, The Fundamentals, Self Help, TUB, , Mellow Swells, The Moon Unit, FRUTE and many other acts. Blending roots music from around the globe such as Zydeco, Bluegrass, Afrobeat, Wassoulou (West Africa), Old Time, Swing and Psychedelic Boogie topped with lyrics spreading the message for all who seek to hear. From our table to yours, we invite you to join us in celebrating music, life and each other!

Find their music at https://www.awenfamily.net/