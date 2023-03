Lifted Riffs is a band based out of Jacksonville, FL. Hoping to start a movement in the Punk community, Guitarist/Vocalist Benjamin Hudnall, Bassist/Vocalist JohnMichael Cone and Drummer Haydn Cone set out to make a name for themselves as well as carrying the torch of nostalgia along the way keeping the 90′s and 2000′s alive.

