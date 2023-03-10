The Jumbo Shrimp season starts April 4th

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season kicks off April 4th at 121 Financial Ball Park and they have a great deal! There is a 2-4-1 voucher packages for the season – that’s 20 game vouchers for just $195. Just stop by a 121 Financial branch between March 13-18 to purchase. All dugout seats, no blackout dates, good for any game. All new digital ticketing system which is just like going to an NFL game or a concert – making it faster and easier to enter. A family of four can go out for a great night at the ballpark for under $40 – that’s less than going to a movie. You can renew your vouchers directly in the new ticketing system … just swap for whatever seats you want for whatever game you want.