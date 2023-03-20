Bringing Bonnets To The Stars, Local Creator Goes Viral

Lolo’s Bonnets is a black, Haitian and woman owned business. This 23 year old business owner sells high quality satin bonnets & has an entire satin hair care line. Although her business started by accident, thanks to her Mom’s belief in her abilities, she is running her business successfully! In a little over a year, she’s had her first celebrity client, Lizzo, gained over 100 thousand followers on TikTok & utilizes her platform to educate millions of people about the importance of satin hair care.