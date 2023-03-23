Boiled Peanut Creations Like Never Before
Busee B House of Honey has been serving the Greater Jacksonville Area since 2021 offering a wide range of raw honey products, pressed juices and boiled peanuts. A Jacksonville native, Bryan Harvey attended Episcopal High and graduated from Terry Parker High. His love for foods began in college as he would cook for his house mates in Melrose college apartments on Kernan. For more information or booking info reach out at buseebhouseofhoney.com or email bharvey@buseebhouseofhoney.com.
