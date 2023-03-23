River City Beats with Tara Strickland

Independent singer-songwriter, recording artist and worship leader Tara Strickland is from the small town of Madison, FL. Releasing her first album Resonate in June of 2019 with six additional singles thereafter, the up-and-coming artist continues to write and record music with the purpose of pointing others to an eternal relationship with Jesus. Strickland’s sound is unique, known for bringing a soulful yet folkie-pop style vocal with lyrical intentionality to capture listeners at the heart of a message. The Florida native has been in Jacksonville, FL for the past decade and has continued to serve this community in leading worship at local churches, women’s events, and was featured as head-lining artist at Murray Hill Theatre in 2022. Follow Tara on instagram at @TARALSTRICKLAND