Experience Kava & Co. | Jacksonville’s First Kava Bar

Today, we took a look inside the doors of San Marco’s one and only Kava Bar. Kava & Company opened it’s first location in Mandarin in 2019, solely as an infused coffee shop. After the pandemic, it expanded from a coffee shop into a full scale Kava Bar and the team launched a second location in San Marco. Both locations carry alternatives to Coffee and Alcohol. The lounge has created an environment where people can work, network, socialize, be creative, and enjoy unique events. They invite their guests to conduct business, lounge and relax, gather with friends, and be themselves. Kava and Co strives to provide healthy alternatives and natural remedies in a space designed to bring a sense of health, wellness, music, and connection to their community.