Cherokee Nation of Georgia hosts their annual Spring Pow Wow

The Cherokee Nation of of Georgia hosts their annual Spring Pow Wow on their tribal grounds April 6th -9th. Everyone is invited to attend and immerse themselves in the culture that includes tribes from all over including Aztecs. There will be food and tribal dances that have interactivity for the public. Visitors will see full tribal regalia and learn about the expansive history of the Cherokee and other tribes. Facebook: Cherokee of Georgia Tribal Grounds
